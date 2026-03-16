Homer Council on the Arts hosts Bon Debarras, a Montreal based musical group, to perform on the Mariner stage

On Saturday evening, HCOA presents a 3 piece Montreal based band for one night only at the Mariner Theater in Homer. The show will begin at 7 PM on Saturday.

“Bon Débarras (which means Good Riddance) is the result of a musical encounter between Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas, and Véronique Plasse. Winners of the Félix Award for Traditional Album of the Year with their latest release, Repères, the group distinguishes itself through its original compositions and musical atmospheres that blend guitar, banjo, violin, and harmonica with melodies accentuated by foot percussion, jigs, and body percussion.”

According to a description from HCOA, Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance and poetry. Over the years, Bon Débarras has moved boldly into an entirely original repertoire steeped in poetry and rhythmic sounds, with unambiguous Quebec flavors. Bon Débarras’ energy taps into the rhythms of today and ventures boldly on the multi-faceted road to tomorrow’s dreams, in an atmosphere that transcends boundaries and ages.

Scott Bartlett, HCOA executive director, shared that the trio had a performance in Fairbanks last year and lead to scheduling at more Alaska venues this year in Valdez, Cordova, Talkeetna and Soldotna before the Saturday performance in Homer. The trio will also provide an outreach opportunity at the Homer Senior Citizen Center on Sunday and Bartlett says, “they’re really looking forward to that.”

Tickets to the event are available at HCOA, electronically via posters around town or at the door. Prices are $10 youth admission, $30 adult admission and $25 with an HCOA membership.

Reporting from Homer, this is Emilie Springer.