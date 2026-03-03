Texas hiker rescued after fall on Caines Head Trail near Seward

A 30-year-old woman from El Paso, Texas, injured her lower leg about 1.3 miles down the Caines Head Trail near Seward on Sunday and could not hike out.

Alaska State Troopers say they received the report just after 3 p.m.

Bear Creek, Seward and Lowell Point volunteer fire departments responded, along with Seward Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Bear Creek Fire Technician Kobe Taylor said reaching the woman required a multi-stage approach.

“We took the six-wheeler as far as we could. And then from there, we hiked on foot with a wheeled litter and our medical equipment, and then made that last bit of distance," Taylor said.

A wheeled litter is a stretcher designed to roll over uneven terrain.

Taylor says most of the trail was bare dirt, but some sections were covered in frozen water. He says those icy spots appear to have caused the fall.