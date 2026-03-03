© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas hiker rescued after fall on Caines Head Trail near Seward

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published March 3, 2026 at 11:36 AM AKST
Seward, Alaska
City of Seward
Seward, Alaska

A 30-year-old woman from El Paso, Texas, injured her lower leg about 1.3 miles down the Caines Head Trail near Seward on Sunday and could not hike out.

Alaska State Troopers say they received the report just after 3 p.m.

Bear Creek, Seward and Lowell Point volunteer fire departments responded, along with Seward Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Bear Creek Fire Technician Kobe Taylor said reaching the woman required a multi-stage approach.

“We took the six-wheeler as far as we could. And then from there, we hiked on foot with a wheeled litter and our medical equipment, and then made that last bit of distance," Taylor said.

A wheeled litter is a stretcher designed to roll over uneven terrain.

Taylor says most of the trail was bare dirt, but some sections were covered in frozen water. He says those icy spots appear to have caused the fall.
Tags
Local News Sewardsearch and rescue
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez
Related Content