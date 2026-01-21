Homer choir teacher wins statewide award

Hundreds of students filled the Homer High School gym for a semester-kickoff assembly. But Principal Eric Pederson said the assembly was a cover for a surprise.

“Today’s assembly’s a little bit of a ruse to get everybody here… We are thrilled to congratulate Kyle Schneider on receiving the NFHS Outstanding Music Educator Award for the state of Alaska,” Pederson said.

The National Federation of State High School Associations awards the honor to one educator in each state annually. Pederson credited Schneider’s work at both Homer Middle and Homer High Schools. He highlighted Schneider’s decision to move a recent performance to the school commons after a rigging failure forced the theater to close . Pederson said Schneider is the first Alaska teacher to receive the award in 20 years.

Simon Lopez / KBBI Homer High School choir teacher Kyle Schneider is presented with a statewide award by Principal Eric Pederson during a surprise assembly on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

Here’s Kyle Schneider, the awards recipient.

“Fascinating, really cool, and just a great honor, and just proves how important it is that we have music education, arts education, schools,” Schneider said.

The surprise announcement was met with applause from students and staff gathered in the gym, as Schneider accepted the recognition.