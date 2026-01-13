Homer City Council honors Elaine Grabowski, introduces HERC and harbor funding

The Homer City Council opened its first meeting of the year by honoring Elaine Grabowski with a proclamation celebrating her decades of service with the Homer Fire Department. The recognition highlighted her work in fire safety education for local schools and her community impact. During the ceremony, members of the fire department presented Grabowski’s retired fire helmet to her husband.

City facility upgrades and funding

The council spent much of the night allocating funds for various city improvements. Through the consent agenda, they introduced a plan that would put $25,000 toward repairs for the gymnasium floor at the Homer Education and Recreation Complex, or HERC building. The council also moved to accept a $7,000 donation from the Homer Pickleball Club to assist with the work.

Other new business includes an ordinance that would set aside $10,000 for an accessible push button door opener at City Hall and another that would set aside $40,000 for a new sidewalk tractor.

In public hearings, the council finalized a $6,000 grant for library internet. They also approved $7,000 for the HERC activity room floor, which was one of multiple floor projects for the facility on the agenda that night.

Harbor and airport business

The council okayed a sublease for a bus company to operate at the Homer Airport, giving the business a permanent base for travel between Homer and Anchorage. Members also signed off on a yearly plan to share state fish tax revenue with nine other Cook Inlet communities. The program pays towns for the impact of regional fishing by splitting funds between an even divide and population size.

In pending business, the council took a cautious step on a major harbor project by awarding Turnagain Marine Construction $515,000 for the first stage of engineering for a new harbor float system. Members amended the agreement to ensure the city manager only proceeds with the rest of the $22 million project if the city successfully secures a federal grant.

Policy debates and delays

Council members pulled a proposal to update the city's public records policy from the consent agenda to debate it separately later in the night. The proposed update would move record management to the city clerk and send appeals over denied records to the superior court instead of the council.

The council delayed a final vote on new road design rules until January 26. The delay will allow members to address snow removal concerns and gather more feedback from local contractors. Before postponing, the council amended the plan to use standard engineering tables for street widths instead of fixed measurements.

In other harbor business, the council shot down a proposed 10-day transient harbor rate. The port director explained that adding the specific rate would overcomplicate the city’s current fee system.

Offshore oil and gas leasing

The council voted 5-to-1 to send formal comments to the federal government regarding offshore oil and gas leasing in Cook Inlet. Councilmember Jason Davis amended the resolution to remove language speculating on oil company intent and a section regarding Navy training. He also swapped a claim that the program showed "disrespect" to residents for a statement calling the plan "ill-advised". Councilmember Shelley Erickson cast the lone dissenting vote, citing concerns about unintended political consequences for the city.

The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 26 at 6 p.m.