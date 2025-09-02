Jan Knutson, community events coordinator with the Homer Chamber of Commerce receives two peninsula awards for her achievements to the Commerce

Jan Knutson, a long-time Alaska and Homer resident and currently chamber ambassador, has recently been celebrated for her contributions to the community. She has deep roots in Alaska, starting her work with the Chamber when she was hired in 2015. Prior to that Knutson visited and consulted in Alaska since the 1970s. A photographer, she moved to Homer last fall from Anchorage with her husband and fellow artist, Ed Hutchinson. She has worked as director of the University of Washington YWCA, Seattle, director of the King County, Wash., United Way, and with the Anchorage Senior Center endowment fund, according to a Homer News article by Michael Armstrong in 2015. The article noted that a continuing passion for the community makes her an invaluable resource in connecting both visitors and locals.

Chamber director Brad Anderson provided this support for Knutson’s contributions:

“Jan is probably our most iconic ambassador for what the chamber does in this community. She's got deep roots with the long time residents around here. She really has an amazing network of friends and folks that she has met over the years, and keeps those relationships intact. But she truly understands just the whole purpose of what the chamber is all about, what our visitor center purpose is, and then the ability to gather this amazing group of volunteers that really make our visitor center work and even make it possible.”

For the Art Advocate Award with the Homer Council on the Arts’, Knutson was described as one of Homer’s greatest champions for the arts — as a photographer, former gallery owner, and tireless supporter of everything creative in our community. From promoting Homer’s vibrant arts scene to visitors, to helping launch the Chamber’s arts brochure, her passion and dedication shine through in everything she does.

One week later, on August 27th, Knutson was named as an Outstanding Individual in Tourism at the Kenai Peninsula Industry Appreciation Day, celebrated in the central Peninsula. She was nominated for that award by the Soldotna Chamber, according to Anderson. In addition to Homer efforts, Knutson provides weekly events and commentary to KSRM in the Central Peninsula.

Anderson also provided these reflections on what Knutson offers the community of Homer:

She's just a true people's person, you know, that admittedly to, you know, and it's genuine. It's not just, oh, this is my job, so I need to do this now. It's just part of her nature. And if she wasn't here, she'd still be, I think, acting the same way. And when she sees people, and, you know, recognizes those, those memories. And Jan's seen a number of kids grow up here, and you move into careers, become, you know, family starting here. So she's seen that evolution in her time here and truly recognizes that great work.

As the summer turns away from the business of tourism, Anderson provided some additional comments on upcoming local events. One of the largest events is the seventh annual Alaska World Arts Festival, produced and directed by Sally Oberstein. As the chamber website states, Oberstein has extensive connections to artists from around the world, and she has very effectively combined her love for the Arts and love for Alaska to create an event that promotes an important business segment for Homer. More information on program events and dates is available at: https://www.alaskaworldarts.org.

Anderson also notes that October will offer the Pioneer Avenue trick or treat award, an event in supporting the kids and the families in our community and for the businesses established on Pioneer Avenue. More information on later fall events is available at the Homer Chamber of Commerce office or website.

For now, Jan Knutson can be found at the Homer Chamber of Commerce located at 201 Sterling Highway in Homer, Alaska.