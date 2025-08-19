Homer Methodist Church hosts educational meeting on Christian Nationalism

The Wednesday event held at the Homer United Methodist Church on East End Road in Homer welcomed about fifty community members. In welcoming remarks, Methodist Pastor Blake Langston said that this was a learning experience for all and an opportunity to engage one another in rational and reasonable discourse with members of our community concerning a topic of interest and relevance.

The presentation started with a pre-recorded presentation from Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptists Joint Committee for Religious Freedom based in Dallas, Texas. Tyler’s presentation was titled “Ending Christian Nationalism,” and is based on her 2024 publication book length publication.

She says that Christian Nationalism is a political ideology that adheres to the belief that white Christian Americans hold the right to determine the direction of our country.

She clarifies that Christian Nationalism can't be properly understood without also understanding white supremacy and its historical role in our culture predating the founding of the country.

“the roots of this ideology go far, far back long before the founding of the country, really back to the Doctrine of Discovery, when the deadly heresy was advanced, that it was God's will for European conquerors to conquer the land and to steal Native lands, and then to engage in slavery and segregation. So all of these, this history of discrimination and violence, it was all justified in God's name. It's examples of the misuse of the Bible to justify oppression, slavery, genocide and violence.”

Jerry Gale is a member of the Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis. He first became aware of the impacts of Christian Nationalism in 2021 after seeing footage of Christian symbols being carried by those who broke into the US Capitol. In January 2024 he formed the Christians against Christian Nationalism Minnesota group, and has been sharing his message throughout the state.

“The last action I would kind of suggest is that get to know the churches in your community, and you know, understand, the goal is to have contact those churches that might be leaning towards Christian nationalism,” He said. Gale suggests engagement as a powerful to address the topic.

A group discussion followed the presentation, giving the attendees a chance to ask questions about local issues such as public libraries and schools drawing attention from Christian Nationalist organizations.

The Homer United Methodist Civic Engagement Group meets on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the church.