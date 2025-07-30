Homer Council on the Arts 2025 Community Awards

At the event held last Saturday, Homer Council on the Arts provided seven community awards to artists and art supporters in the community. Recipients included:



Sharlene Cline, Artist of the Year

Jill Berryman, Lifetime Achievement award

Marina Co, Youth Artist of the Year

Kannery Grill, Business Arts Patron

Ken Castner, Local Volunteer

Jan Knutson, Arts Advocate

Shellie Wolsford, Arts Educator

Members of the HCOA board of directors collected short biographical bits of information for each award and shared some of these with KBBI through Jenna Gerrety, marketing coordinator with HCOA.