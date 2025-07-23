Cook Inlet fisherman Patrick Dixon introduces new poetry collection publication “Mending Holes” and shares readings with KBBI

Patrick Dixon’s newly published collection of poetry, “Mending Holes,” is full of observations and memories of time on the water, glimpses of old friends and fellow fishermen, the physical challenges of boat work, catching and delivering fish and many of the social and cultural dimensions of life on fishing boats in Alaska. The poetry refers to various features of fishing gear, marine environmental observations, passage of time–generally or just waiting to deliver fish, casual and honest observations of the social and typical features of drug and alcohol use within the career of fishing.

Many of the poems as well as his photographs have been published in previous anthologies or other sources of public media such as National Fisherman, Alaska Fisherman’s Journal, Oregon Coast magazine, the Smithsonian and Crowley Maritime Connections magazine. The new anthology includes thanks to the many people and organizations who have supported him through the “rough weather journey of almost 50 years.” One of his deepest sources of gratitude is to the FisherPoet Gathering, an annual event held in Astoria, Oregon that provided him with community and family. He states in the book, “first and foremost, I am a fisherpoet.”

Today, Dixon will share two poems from the collection. First, “Mending Holes,” that the book title comes from and second, “Praise Alaska.”

Patrick Dixon’s readings today include:

Mending Holes Praise Alaska