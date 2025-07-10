Seven people rescued after boat sinks near Homer

A jet boat carrying seven people sank just minutes after leaving Homer Harbor on Tuesday evening. Nearby vessels responded quickly after a passenger called for help.

Harbormaster Matt Clarke said the 21-foot Thunder Jet left the harbor around 6:10 p.m. Surveillance footage showed the vessel sitting unusually low in the water. Around five minutes later, a passenger used a cell phone to call Alaska State Troopers and report that the boat was sinking about two miles southwest of the Homer Spit in the direction of Eldred Passage.

Clarke said harbor staff issued a mayday call over the radio. The Coast Guard picked it up and repeated the broadcast. Five nearby boats responded, including two water taxis, a charter vessel, a fast ferry and the harbor tug.

“Within about eight minutes of that call being broadcast over the radio, these responding vessels arrived on scene, and the Squalus retrieved two of the passengers, and the North Cape retrieved five of the passengers,” Clarke said.

Clarke said all seven people were already in the water by the time help arrived. Two were taken to the hospital with mild hypothermia. The others returned to the harbor. Responders also collected the group’s belongings from the water.

Water temperatures in Kachemak Bay were around 45 °F. According to the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association , water below 70 °F can trigger cold shock and lead to hypothermia within minutes.

Clarke said sunny weather and calm conditions helped reduce the risk of serious hypothermia and allowed for a quick response.

“This is a perfect case of good Samaritans working with the Coast Guard and broadcasted information to have a favorable outcome from an emergency,” Clarke said.

The cause of the sinking is not confirmed. Clarke said surveillance footage suggests the boat may have already been taking on water when it left the harbor. He also said it was reported that some passengers were not wearing life jackets.

He encouraged boaters to check bilge pumps, radios and drain plugs before heading out and to keep a VHF radio tuned to Channel 16 in case of emergency.