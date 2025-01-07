© 2025 KBBI
Former Homer City Council candidate charged with arson

KBBI | By Jamie Diep
Published January 7, 2025 at 10:14 AM AKST
Alaska State Troopers

Alaska State Troopers arrested a former candidate for the Homer City Council last Saturday for several charges including arson.

Law enforcement and emergency services responded to a structure fire east of Homer, according to charging documents. Troopers contacted 41-year-old Kimberly Ketter on the scene, who began yelling at them.

Troopers say Ketter thought someone was trying to kill her when she smelled gasoline during a shower. She told the trooper the gasoline caught on fire and she poured water on it before running from the house. The arresting trooper told the court in a charging document that the house “appeared to be a total loss.”

Troopers arrested her and took her to the hospital for medical care. Troopers later moved Ketter to Homer Jail.

Ketter’s attorney could not be reached at the time of publishing.

Ketter and the property owner Paul Cooper have contacted troopers in the past for domestic violence disturbance calls.

Troopers did not say what Ketter's relationship is to the property owner and the property.

According to troopers, Cooper had attempted to evict Ketter last year, but she remained on the property.

Court records show Homer Police also arrested Ketter earlier that day for interference with emergency communications.

Her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15.
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
