Kasilof man arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Kasilof man on Tuesday after they say he sexually abused at least five teenage girls.

According to a police affidavit, 38-year-old Blake Distler was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and four counts of harassment.

Troopers received a report from a concerned parent last month that several children within her daughter’s social circle had been inappropriately touched by Distler. According to troopers, some of the behavior dates back to last winter.

Charging documents say the Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Soldotna Major Crimes Unit recorded multiple conversations between Distler and parents of the alleged victims, where Distler admitted to inappropriately touching the girls. Distler also admitted to touching the girls during an interview with investigators.

According to police charging documents, Distler was also previously charged with child molestation, sexual misconduct and assault after an incident involving a teenage girl in Missouri a decade ago.

Distler’s preliminary hearing will be on Dec. 20 at the Kenai Courthouse.