Anchorage woman arrested for alleged drug smuggling at Seward area prison

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:06 PM AKST
Alaska State Troopers

Alaska State Troopers arrested an Anchorage woman for allegedly smuggling drugs into a prison in Seward earlier this month.

Spring Creek Correctional Center staff told police they witnessed 19-year-old Whitney Lamont put contraband into the mouth of 19-year-old Robert Dundas, who then swallowed them on camera, according to court records.

The substance was later determined to be the combination medication, Naloxone and Buprenorphine, called Suboxone, which is used to treat opioid use disorder and withdrawal symptoms.

Correctional facility staff later recovered the bundle of about 392 doses of suboxone inside the walls of the prison.

A firearm was also later found in Lamont’s car, according to a police affidavit.

Troopers arrested Lamont on several felony counts, including manufacturing, delivery or possession of a controlled substance and misconduct involving a weapon.
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
