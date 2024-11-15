Troopers arrest man in Anchor Point after daylong search

Alaska State Troopers arrested 36-year-old Tanner [WEB: Allen] Geiser Friday after a daylong search.

According to a trooper dispatch , Geiser fled from troopers Thursday in Nikolaevsk, , a Russian Old Believer village near Anchor Point.

Troopers say they arrested Geiser without incident in Anchor Point after receiving a tip about his location through the tip411 app.

There were multiple arrest warrants for Geiser, including robbery, vehicle theft and misconduct involving weapons.