Shuttle expands service to include Homer

Red Eye Rides has expanded its route network to include Homer. The company was founded in 2022 as an airport shuttle service in Seward. Its shuttles now service routes across the Kenai Peninsula and up to Anchorage.

One of the company’s co-owners, which Natalie Norris and Angel Patterson-Moe, said they expanded after repeated requests from Homer residents.

“Homer said, ‘hey, we need you too.’ So we started this, basically, to take care of our communities, and Homer is a big part of the Kenai Peninsula community that's just so far out there that people sometimes overlook it,” Patterson-Moe said.

Winter transportation options are often limited in Homer. Residents typically rely on local taxis and personal vehicles, but these can be costly and unreliable in hazardous conditions. Norris said Red Eye Rides makes daily trips from Homer to Anchorage.

"We created a transfer at the Y. So you'll get on the southbound from Seward bus, and we'll transfer at Tern Lake for you to get on the other vehicle to go to Anchorage, and that saves the driver a couple hours of drive time coming from Homer,” Norris said.

While the company mainly runs airport shuttle services, services also include private charters and rentals.