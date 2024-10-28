Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly considers buying $850,000 property near Chapman School

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering an ordinance to buy additional land for Chapman School in Anchor Point to improve student drop-off safety. The land purchase would address safety concerns at the school, which is located at the busy intersection where the Old Sterling Highway meets the main highway.

Borough Mayor Peter Micciche, who sponsored the ordinance, said the expansion is needed to address safety concerns at the current drop-off area.

“We were looking at other surrounding properties, and the best option for the safety of the kids in Anchor Point is getting away from that strange curve of the Old Sterling and moving up to where you’re somewhat on a straightaway. That’s what this piece of property does for you,” Micciche said.

Chapman School currently sits on 4.51 acres, but borough officials say it’s running out of room to expand because it’s surrounded by private property. The proposed purchase would give the school 6.6 acres of additional land for future growth and safety improvements.

If approved, the ordinance would allocate $850,000 from the borough’s general fund to buy the land for future school use.

The public can weigh in on the proposal during a hearing at the assembly’s Nov. 12 meeting.