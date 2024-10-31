Haunted Aspen resurrects Homer tradition

Hundreds of people line the dock beside the ‘Haunted Aspen’, waiting to explore the transformed 225-foot Coast Guard Cutter on Wednesday. Attendees cross a ramp onto the decorated vessel – a floating haunted house for anyone brave enough to come aboard.

Among the growing line of families were excited children, anxiously waiting for their turn through the ship. Randi Madsen brought along her three children Ryder, Sargent and Pulaska, who were looking forward to being frightened.

“I hope to see some small children kind of be terrified to continue going on, but being forced to,” Madsen said.

Once inside, visitors followed a winding route through the Aspen, encountering themed areas like the doll house and haunted crew on the deck. The crew organized separate tours for younger children earlier in the evening, keeping the lights on and the scares minimal. The later tours offered a darker, more intense experience.

Simon Lopez / KBBI Crew members dressed in costumes to scare attendees on the Coast Guard Cutter Aspen on Oct. 30, 2024.

The event began more than 30 years ago, in 1991, with the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sedge. It was later continued by the Cutter Hickory until 2019 when the pandemic brought it to a halt. Lieutenant Adam Wilhelm, the executive officer aboard the Aspen, said the crew decided to revive the haunted ship after hearing from locals who missed it.

“We just got it by word of mouth from the town and how much it would mean to bring it back, and we've gotten a lot of really positive responses. People are very happy to see it back, and we're really happy that we could make this happen for the community,” Wilhelm said.

The event also served as a food drive for the Homer Food Pantry. Attendees were asked to bring a canned food item as admission, helping to support the pantry’s weekly service to around 160 people.

Sage Anderson is a board member for the pantry.

“I remember going and enjoying as a kid, and then taking my kids as well, and enjoying, though it hasn't been done for a number of years now, and I think it's a great way that the Coast Guard is kind of giving back to the community and providing this awesome event as well as an opportunity for the food pantry to collect lots of cans,” Anderson said.

The Haunted Aspen event was just one of several spooky activities in Homer leading up to Halloween night – one that the cutter’s crew is excited to continue in the future.