City of Homer begins search for new city manager

The City of Homer has begun its search for a new city manager. The city posted the position on its website on April 11. The search comes after the city council terminated its contract with former city manager Rob Dumouchel on March 14 during an executive session.

Since then, the council and mayor have worked with city personnel director Andrea Browning to begin the search for a new manager. City clerk Melissa Jacobsen has filled the role as acting city manager in the meantime. The council confirmed her as the interim manager at its April 8 meeting. During a work session that happened earlier that day, the council provided feedback on a draft laying out the search process.

Browning said in an email statement a national campaign for the position will begin April 15.

“The City casts a very wide net when seeking out applicants for the City Manager position,” she said in an email.

The application will close at the end of May 27 and the council will review applications during a public meeting in June. The interviews for finalists will also be open to the public, and any employment offers and contracts must be approved by a vote from the council.