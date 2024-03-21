Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly Authorizes lease with Concrete Company

Ordinance 2024-04 would allow a negotiated lease on borough land near Snug Harbor Road in Cooper Landing with Davis Block and Concrete Company, enabling them to operate a concrete batch plant. That plant would supply concrete and other services to the Juneau Creek Bridge site near Cooper Landing, part of the Milepost 45-60 Construction Project.

The assembly received a mostly negative response from residents and concerned stakeholders during the public comment period. Referred to as the Snug Harbor Materials Site, the proposed location is classified as “Light Industrial,” a designation multiple community members claimed was not suitable for a project of this scale. Its location near Kenai Lake caused some people to question the lease.

“I implore you to put this lease on hold until a heavy industrial or unclassified location can be found. And we can guarantee that it will not impact the important waters that we must protect,” said Lynn.

Ronda Lynn, a resident of Copper Landing, cited the “light industrial” designation of the site as well as the potential for ecological impacts as reasons the proposed location is not suitable for the concrete batch plant. Lynn, along with another resident, John Almonroad, raised concerns about how the project could impact traffic in the area.

“Trucks turning on and off of Snug Harbor Road onto the Sterling Highway are going to be a mess in the summertime. With all the tourist traffic there, it's just going to be disastrous,” said Almonroad.

After further testimony from concerned community members, the assembly heard from Cory Davis, a representative for Davis Block and Concrete. He addressed some of the issues relating to the number of trailers semi-trucks would pull to and from the job site.

“I think doubles will be okay. If it doesn't, we'll do singles. Doubles aren't a necessity by any means for this,” said Davis.

Davis also addressed some of the traffic safety and environmental impact concerns.

“There's nothing toxic associated with anything in concrete. It’s cement, which is biodegradable, sand, gravel, and water. And any chemicals used are all biodegradable,” said Davis.

The ordinance was passed on a vote of 8 yes to 1 no.

Multiple items passed through the consent agenda, including ordinance 2023-19-37, which would appropriate $42,562 to the special assessment fund for the Jubilee Street Utility Special Assessment District. Another ordinance (2023-19-38) was passed, accepting and appropriating $1,365,000 for the Deep Creek Fish Passage Project.

Other items passed through the consent agenda included resolution 2024-005 aiming to form the Jubilee Street Utilities Special Assessment District and proceed with the improvement of the natural gas mainline. Resolution 2024-010 authorizes the mayor to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement with the Homer Electric Association for dangerous tree removal.

Ordinance 2023-19-39 was introduced, which releases bond proceeds in the Central Kenai Peninsula Hospital Service Area Capital Project Fund, along with Ordinance 2023-19-40, which reallocates solid waste capital project funds for replacing a boiler at the landfill. The assembly also introduced Ordinance 2024-06 amending KPB Chapter 2.54 relating to access to public records, and Ordinance 2024-07 amending the KPB Code relating to civil trespass and issuing a trespass order. Finally, the assembly approved KPB 5851, which authorized the issuance of a letter of non-objection to the Marijuana Control Board regarding a new retail store application for the Green Anchor in Anchor Point, and KPB 5852 appointed Adam Sayler to the Bear Creek Fire Service Area board.

The next meeting will be held on April 2.

