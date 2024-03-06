75th Anniversary for Anchor Point Post Office

Community members streamed in throughout the day, sharing memories of the post office's past and exploring historical artifacts on display.

Anchor Point’s first post office opened in 1949. Located across from the Anchor River, it operated inside what was then called Peterson’s Store. Postmaster Laurinda Phillips said Anchor Point resident Ruth Kyllonen wrote one of the first letters sent through the post office.

“She had written this on the first day that they opened the post office to send to her kids. To get the postmark because they might be valuable someday,” she said.

The post office displayed that letter along with pictures of the original post office and a banner showcasing some of the movies, sports, and news topics from the 1940s.

The location is situated almost a mile away from its original spot and is now joined by 4 other post offices on the Southern Kenai Peninsula.