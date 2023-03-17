Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament set for Saturday despite winter weather, but organizers to make final decision morning of

Thousands of sport fishing anglers have returned for the 29th Annual Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament this weekend to get out on the waters of Kachemak Bay and a chance at over $200,000 in tournament prizes.

The tournament was on hold due to winter weather Friday, but is now set to go ahead as planned on Saturday, March 18 – for now.

Homer Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual tournament. Executive Director Brad Anderson told KBBI Friday afternoon that the tournament organizing committee is planning to meet morning of at 5:45 a.m. and will assess the latest marine forecast. They will make a final decision about when to hold the tournament by 6:30 a.m.

In the event of winter weather, the tournament could be postponed to Sunday, March 19, or to next weekend, Saturday, March 25.

The event will be held at the Deep Water Dock, and all anglers must be registered, have a 2023 fishing license and a valid king salmon stamp. Organizers will be on site at 6:30 a.m. for same-day registration.

The tournament has seen record participation in recent years. Attendees also have the opportunity to participate in team side tournaments and random merchandise prize drawings every hour of the tournament. Last year, 15-year-old Weston Marley was the tournament champion, catching a king weighing just over 27 pounds. His total payout, including side tourneys, was over $87,000. Last year the total tournament cash awards was over $240,000.

With Cook Inlet king salmon runs seeing continuous declines and the state closing sport fishing this year, the stakes are higher than ever.

