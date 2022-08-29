© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

One killed and four injured in crash near Turnagain Pass

KBBI | By Riley Board, KDLL
Published August 29, 2022 at 9:55 PM AKDT
Alaska State Troopers.jpg
Matthew F. Smith
/
KNOM
An Alaska State Trooper cruiser.

A crash on the Seward Highway last Thursday just north of Turnagain Pass resulted in one fatality and four hospitalizations.

Alaska State Troopers say they were notified of the collision around 7:30 last Thursday night. They say a southbound Dodge minivan that veered out of its lane hit a man standing in a pullout outside his parked Ford SUV, around mile 71.

The minivan also struck the parked SUV, which had two passengers inside, according to a trooper dispatch.

Troopers say the man who was struck directly by the vehicle was declared dead at the scene. They identified him as 46-year-old Oregon resident William Foss.

The two passengers in the parked SUV — an adult female and juvenile male — were hospitalized, as was the driver of the minivan. A passenger of the minivan was medevaced to an Anchorage hospital, troopers say.

Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel says all of the individuals who were hospitalized are expected to survive.

At this time, troopers say the investigation is open and no arrests have been made. McDaniel says it could take some time while his department contacts witnesses and does lab work. But he says so far, the Department of Public Safety does not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the incident.

Tags

Local News Seward HighwayTurnagain PassAlaska State Troopers
Riley Board, KDLL
Riley Board is a Report For America corps member covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL. A recent graduate of Middlebury College, where she studied linguistics, English literature and German, Board was editor-in-chief of The Middlebury Campus, the student newspaper, and completed work as a Kellogg Fellow, doing independent linguistics research. She has interned at the Burlington Free Press, covering the early days of the pandemic’s effects on Vermont communities, and at Smithsonian Institution’s Folklife, where she wrote about culture and folklife in Washington, D.C. and beyond. Board hails from Sarasota, Florida.
See stories by Riley Board, KDLL