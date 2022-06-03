Youth-only King Salmon Fishery opens this Saturday

There’s a special opening for youth ages 15 years and younger. This Saturday, at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon on the Homer Spit, there will be a “youth-only” opening for King Salmon fishing. Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) staff will be present from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with loaner gear and to assist youth anglers with fishing for king salmon. Loaner fishing rods will be available to check out and use on a first-come basis.

The youth only fishery will be open at the Nick Dudiak fishing Lagoon from 12:01 AM until 11:59 P.M. in the posted area across from the entrance to the lagoon. Anglers 16 years and older may not fish in this area but the remainder of the lagoon will remain open to all anglers. All other sport fishing regulations remain in effect for the fishing lagoon and are found on page 74 of the 2022 Southcentral Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary Booklet. All other sport fishing regulations apply. The bag and possession limit is 2 King Salmon of any size. Anglers must record the harvest of king salmon 20 inches or greater on their sport fishing license, mobile app, or on a harvest card . King salmon caught in this youth-only fishery are part of the Cook Inlet king salmon annual limit.

For additional information, please contact Area Management Biologist Mike Booz or Assistant Area Management Biologist Holly Dickson at (907) 235-8191.