© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Gas Flare in Stariski Area Routine Exploration

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published February 21, 2022 at 8:20 PM AKST

Hilcorp says flaring may last several weeks.

An on-shore natural gas rig is exploring a new gas field in the Stariski area, and as some residents have found out, there could be unexpected gas flares seen in the area.

Hilcorp Alaska spokesman Pete Iverson told KBBI that the company is testing a new gas field by probing it at different depths and locations, and measuring the gas that is found. That gas has to be burned off, however, resulting in the flares.

Iverson said the flaring could happen at any time of the day or night, and will likely be an off-and-on occurrence for the next couple of weeks.

He said anyone with more questions or concerns can call the Hilcorp Alaska Office for more information.

907-777-8300)

Local News
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett