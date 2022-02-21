Gas Flare in Stariski Area Routine Exploration

An on-shore natural gas rig is exploring a new gas field in the Stariski area, and as some residents have found out, there could be unexpected gas flares seen in the area.

Hilcorp Alaska spokesman Pete Iverson told KBBI that the company is testing a new gas field by probing it at different depths and locations, and measuring the gas that is found. That gas has to be burned off, however, resulting in the flares.

Iverson said the flaring could happen at any time of the day or night, and will likely be an off-and-on occurrence for the next couple of weeks.

He said anyone with more questions or concerns can call the Hilcorp Alaska Office for more information.

907-777-8300)