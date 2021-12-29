Homer Woman Among Three Judicial Appointments Announced by Governor

A Homer attorney was among three appointments to the Alaska Superior Court announced last week by Governor Dunleavy. Marianna Carpeneti is the daughter of retired Alaska Supreme Court Justice Bud Carpeneti.

The younger Carpeneti, who is 36-years-old, was born and raised in Juneau and graduated from the University of Washington School of Law in 2012. She is in private practice in Homer. The vacancy for her appointment to the Juneau Superior Court was created by the retirement of Judge Philip Pallenberg.

Jack McKenna was appointed to Anchorage Superior Court. He is currently the Criminal Division Director at the Department of Law in Anchorage.

And David Roghair was appointed to Utqiagvik Superior Court, where he currently serves as Magistrate Judge.