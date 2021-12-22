Alaska Covid-19 Related Death Toll Rises to 915

In a large data release Friday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced 57 more deaths attributable to Covid-19. Most date from reviews of death certificates from between August and November, and one was a nonresident who died while in the state.

Among the deaths identified were 10 from the Kenai Peninsula, including three Soldotna men aged 80-plus, a Soldotna woman in her 70s, two Kenai men in their 60s and one in his 40s, two South Peninsula men, one in his 60s, the other his 70s, and one Homer man in his 30s.

The state does not release names of the deceased.

With the addition of 56 more names, the death toll has risen to 915 Alaskans killed by the coronavirus since March 2020.