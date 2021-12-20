Water Main Breaks Near Beluga Slough

While problems are common for water lines large and small when winter weather gets extreme, it’s not clear that cold temperatures were the culprit when a city water main on Lake Street started leaking over the weekend.

According to Homer Public Works Director Jan Keiser, the line cracked where it crosses Beluga Slough late on Saturday night. Repairs were postponed yesterday as the extent of the work was evaluated. Instead, repairing the line will start this (Monday) morning around 9, and last an estimated eight hours.

During the work, Lake Street will be reduced to one lane across Beluga Slough. Keiser said to look for flaggers in the streets as heavy equipment makes repairs. She advises leaving early for the airport, as there may be delays.

Keiser said the good news is that due to the nature of Homer’s looped water system, only one customer is likely to be affected, near the break. She said all other water customers are served from water mains that follow Kachemak and Ocean drives.

Stay tuned to KBBI for more information on traffic pattern changes throughout the day.