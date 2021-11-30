Pooch Rescued from Under Car After Collision

A freak accident resulted in a dog being trapped underneath a car during Tuesday morning’s commute near mile 2.5 East End Road, prompting a group effort to free her.

According to the Homer Police Department’s Facebook page, HPD received a 911 call at 7:40 a.m. reporting a motor vehicle collision with a dog. The caller said they saw a dog as it attempted to run across the road, but it disappeared in the snow.

However, when the driver reached their destination, they heard noises from under the vehicle and found the dog trapped under the engine.

Responding members of the Homer Police Department called in members of the Homer Volunteer Fire Department, Jake Richter and Colby Smith, who used the jaws of life to lift the vehicle off the dog. With the car tilted up on two wheels, rescuer Jillian Rogers of Alaska Mindful Paws had room to reach the pooch, who they later found out was an older pit bull named Pink.

According to the HPD post, after about 30 minutes, Pink, who was breathing and responsive, if not very happy, was extracted and transported to Homer Veterinary Clinic for examination.

HPD later reported that Pink’s x-rays showed many injuries, and after being reunited with her owner, the decision was made to put her down and out of her suffering.

The Homer Police Department extended its thanks to all who responded to the incident, and to everyone wishing Pink well.

