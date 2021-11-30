New Show Set in Portlock Explores Legend of Bigfoot

Yet another so-called reality show is featuring Alaska in its plotline. The latest, from the streaming service Discovery Plus, is called “Alaskan Killer Bigfoot,” and is set in and around an abandoned Kenai Peninsula ghost town.

According to its promotional materials, “Alaskan Killer Bigfoot” follows four men as they explore Portlock, near the tip of the Kenai Peninsula, and try to “reclaim” the land from the terrifying bigfoot-like beast known as Nantiinaq, which reportedly sent villagers fleeing 70 years ago as it went on a murderous rampage.

The show follows the team’s 40-day stay in and around the old village site. Episode titles so far announced include, “Village of the Damned,” where the quartet receive a priest’s blessing before setting out. The second episode, called “It Knows We’re Here,” includes a visit from an historian and what is described as “a stern warning from the creature.” Episode Three finds the crew discovering a mysterious obelisk in the forest and a psychic medium who wants to build a spiritual bridge to the creature, but panics instead.

Episodes of “Alaskan Killer Bigfoot,” set here on the Kenai Peninsula, begin streaming Dec. 7 on Discovery Plus.

