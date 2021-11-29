© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
It Takes Long Hours to Keep the Snow at Bay

KBBI | By Jay Barrett
Published November 29, 2021 at 12:25 PM AKST
A grader clears the roads in downtown Homer.
Jay Barrett/KBBI
/
A city grader clears the roads downtown on Thanksgiving.

Homer Public Works Director Jan Keiser speaks with Jay Barrett about what it takes to clear city streets after a big snow storm.

The long Thanksgiving holiday brought with it over a foot of snow to many parts of the South Peninsula, forcing tow- and plow-truck drivers into overtime. In the city of Homer, Public Works Director Jan Keiser said on snowy mornings like we’ve seen the past week, the road crew sends one guy out in the wee hours to assess the situation.

Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
