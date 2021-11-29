It Takes Long Hours to Keep the Snow at Bay
Homer Public Works Director Jan Keiser speaks with Jay Barrett about what it takes to clear city streets after a big snow storm.
The long Thanksgiving holiday brought with it over a foot of snow to many parts of the South Peninsula, forcing tow- and plow-truck drivers into overtime. In the city of Homer, Public Works Director Jan Keiser said on snowy mornings like we’ve seen the past week, the road crew sends one guy out in the wee hours to assess the situation.