Chamber Christmas Tree Lighting Will Kick-Off Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us, and the Homer Chamber of Commerce has got the solution to all the “supply chain delays” we’ve been hearing about.

“Yeah, I would definitely look for local suppliers (and) local unique handmade things in our community,” said Chamber Executive Director Brad Anderson. “And this opportunity definitely to keep that revenue and keep that support of our local businesses here. It's a great opportunity.”

Anderson says the shopping season will kick off this week.

“We’re making plans here to kick off our annual Shop Small Saturday event, that encourages people to shop local during the holiday season. That is going to be happening starting Nov. 27" he said. "And we're calling it ‘Think Big Shop Small,’ to support shopping local this holiday season..”

Anderson says that all week on the chamber’s website will be new deals offered by chamber members.

“The information will be on our website. That's HomerAlaska.org and you'll see a banner there on the very top about the things big shop small promotion and as a businesses respond to put the offers up there will be putting that up there leading up to the day." he said. "And then everything takes off then on that Saturday the 27th of November and so each of them will be a little bit different.”

Next week, Anderson says the Chamber will have hot chocolate ready for the annual Christmas tree lighting at the visitors center on Thursday evening.

“We’ll invite people to come on down here. We'll have the mayor be here to light up the tree and then we'll have the high school choir will be out here singing carols and Santa will be making a visit here on a parking lot. And so kids could come by and get a picture taken with them and ask what they want for Christmas and then we'll have a bonfire outdoors and some smores and hot chocolate stand and just a wonderful time to be outside, get the community relations coming once again," he said. "And definitely a chance to see Santa.”

Anderson said they’ll be announcing a holiday decorating plan called “Let it Glow, Homer,” at the tree-lighting, so stay tuned for details.