Ferry Tustumena Sidelined Due to Gulf Storm

Jay Barrett
Published October 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM AKDT
tustumena_5.jpg
City of Unalaska
/
AMHS M/V Tustumena

An update to the Tusty sailing schedule.

The sailing schedule for the M/V Tustumena has been revised from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, due to forecasted heavy weather.

Service notices and schedule updates may be found at https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml.

All passengers are being notified and rebooked or refunded as necessary. The new sailing schedule is available at www.FerryAlaska.com, or you can contact the AMHS reservation call center by dialing 1-907-465-3941 or toll-free at 1-800-642-0066.

Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett