Ferry Tustumena Sidelined Due to Gulf Storm

The sailing schedule for the M/V Tustumena has been revised from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1, due to forecasted heavy weather.

Service notices and schedule updates may be found at https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml.

All passengers are being notified and rebooked or refunded as necessary. The new sailing schedule is available at www.FerryAlaska.com, or you can contact the AMHS reservation call center by dialing 1-907-465-3941 or toll-free at 1-800-642-0066.