Rep. Sarah Vance apparent winner in House District 6 race

Republican Rep. Sarah Vance of Homer appears to have won reelection over independent challenger Brent Johnson after tabulation.

Wednesday’s tabulation came a little over two weeks after Election Day. Between Nov. 5 and Wednesday, the division added tens of thousands more votes to state races. Though absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, state law allows them to be received as late as 15 days after the election if mailed from U.S. citizens living abroad.

Just three percentage points separated Vance and Johnson in the first-choice tally. Leading up to Wednesday, Republican candidate Dawson Slaughter was the race’s lowest vote-getter after receiving roughly 10 percent of the more than 11,000 votes cast.

After Slaughter was eliminated, Vance picked up 275 votes, while Johnson picked up 185 votes. That pushed Vance's share of votes to 52.25%, making her the unofficial winner.

House District 6 Candidates Round 1 Round 2 Sarah Vance (R) 5,359 47.01% 5,634 52.25% Brent Johnson (NP) 4,963 43.54% 5,148 47.75% Dawson Slaughter (R) 1,078 9.46% 0 0.00% Total 11,400 10,782

The other race that was unsettled coming into Wednesday’s tabulation was a contest for a state Senate seat that represents the central Kenai Peninsula. Incumbent Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman appears to have fended off a conservative challenger and will return to the Alaska Senate after ranked choice tabulation pushed him to victory Wednesday evening.

Heading into tabulation, Bjorkman carried a roughly seven percentage point lead over Carpenter in first-choice votes. But, Bjorkman still hadn’t cleared the 50% threshold needed to clinch victory. With more than 19,000 votes counted, he received about 48%. The lowest vote-getter in the race was Democrat Tina Wegener, who received just over 11% of votes. Through tabulation, she was eliminated from the race. Then, the second-choice votes of people who ranked her as their first-choice candidate were redistributed.

After Wegener was eliminated, Bjorkman picked up 544 votes, while Carpenter picked up 249. That bumped Bjorkman’s proportion of votes received to 54.71%, making him the unofficial winner.

Senate District D Candidates Round 1 Round 2 Jesse Bjorkman (R) 9,256

47.92%

9,800

54.71% Ben Carpenter (R) 7,864 40.71% 8,113 45.29% Tina Wegener (D) 2,195 11.36% 0 0.00% Total 19,315 17,913

Ranked choice tabulation didn’t impact the outcomes for the two State House districts covering the northern peninsula. Incumbent Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge appears to have won the race for the seat covering Kenai and Soldotna with more than 50% of the first-choice votes.

Similarly, newcomer Bill Elam triumphed in the race for an open seat representing House District 8 after receiving more than 51% of first-choice votes. That district covers the northern Kenai Peninsula excluding Kenai and Soldotna.

Because Elam currently serves on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly, his election to the Legislature will create a vacancy on the body. In that case, eligible residents of the Sterling/Funny River district Elam currently represents can apply to take over his term until the borough’s next regular election.

The election results remain unofficial until they’re certified by the Division of Elections. That’s scheduled for November 30.