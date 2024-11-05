Local election results: Sarah Vance takes early lead in House District 6 race

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Unofficial results are trickling in for the 2024 General Election. With most precincts reporting for state House and Senate races on the Kenai Peninsula, many incumbents take the lead, with the exception of House Districts 8, where Rep. Ben Carpenter is running for the Senate District D seat. Alaskans voted with ranked choice voting this year. The following results only include first-choice votes.

Results were last updated by the Alaska Division of Elections on Nov. 5 at 11:35 pm.

For results on national races and ballot initiatives, go to NPR’s live election updates .

House District 6

The incumbent for the district that covers most of the southern Kenai Peninsula pulls ahead. With all precincts reporting, Republican Sarah Vance of Homer has a 438 vote lead over challenger Brent Johnson, a nonpartisan candidate from Clam Gulch. Dawson Slaughter, a Republican from Anchor Point, trails behind with 9.3% of the vote.

Sarah Vance (R)

4,305

47.7%

Brent Johnson (NP)

3,868

42.9%

Dawson Slaughter (R)

836

9.3%

Write-in

18

0.2%

Total

9,027



House District 5

Incumbent Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak) takes a strong lead with most precincts reporting. She holds 76.5% of the votes while challenger Leighton Radner, a Libertarian from Seward, trails with 22.8%.

Louise Stutes (R)

3,674

76.5%

Leighton Radner (LP)

1,094

22.8%

Write-in

34

0.7%

Total

4,635



House District 7

In the race for the House District that covers Kenai and Soldotna, incumbent Republican Justin Ruffridge leads challenger Ron Gillham, also a Republican, by close to 20 percentage points. With every precinct reporting, challenger Ron Gillham holds 2,617 votes, or 39.9%.

Justin Ruffridge (R)

3,915

59.4%

Ron Gillham (R)

2,619

39.7%

Write-in

61

0.9%

Total

6,565



House District 8

Republican Bill Elam pulls ahead by 285 votes with all 11 precincts reporting. John Hillyer, another Republican, has 47.4% of the vote.

Bill Elam (R)

3,720

51.3%

John Hillyer (R)

3,435

47.4%

Write-in

102

1.4%

Total

7,257



Senate District D

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Republican State Senate candidate Jesse Bjorkman has received 7,218, or 47.8% of the vote. Republican Ben Carpenter, who is the House District 8 Representative, falls behind by more than 6 percentage points. Tina Wegener, a Democrat, takes about 11% of the vote.

