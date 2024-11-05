© 2024 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local election results: Sarah Vance takes early lead in House District 6 race

KBBI | By Jamie Diep,
Ashlyn O'Hara - KDLL
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:41 PM AKST
People voting at the Ninilchik Community Center on Nov. 5, 2024.
Jamie Diep
/
KBBI
People voting at the Ninilchik Community Center on Nov. 5, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Unofficial results are trickling in for the 2024 General Election. With most precincts reporting for state House and Senate races on the Kenai Peninsula, many incumbents take the lead, with the exception of House Districts 8, where Rep. Ben Carpenter is running for the Senate District D seat. Alaskans voted with ranked choice voting this year. The following results only include first-choice votes.

Results were last updated by the Alaska Division of Elections on Nov. 5 at 11:35 pm.

For results on national races and ballot initiatives, go to NPR’s live election updates.

House District 6

The incumbent for the district that covers most of the southern Kenai Peninsula pulls ahead. With all precincts reporting, Republican Sarah Vance of Homer has a 438 vote lead over challenger Brent Johnson, a nonpartisan candidate from Clam Gulch. Dawson Slaughter, a Republican from Anchor Point, trails behind with 9.3% of the vote.

Sarah Vance (R)
4,305
47.7%
Brent Johnson (NP)
3,868
42.9%
Dawson Slaughter (R)
836
9.3%
Write-in
18
0.2%
Total
9,027

House District 5

Incumbent Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak) takes a strong lead with most precincts reporting. She holds 76.5% of the votes while challenger Leighton Radner, a Libertarian from Seward, trails with 22.8%.

Louise Stutes (R)
3,674
76.5%
Leighton Radner (LP)
1,094
22.8%
Write-in
34
0.7%
Total
4,635

House District 7

In the race for the House District that covers Kenai and Soldotna, incumbent Republican Justin Ruffridge leads challenger Ron Gillham, also a Republican, by close to 20 percentage points. With every precinct reporting, challenger Ron Gillham holds 2,617 votes, or 39.9%.

Justin Ruffridge (R)
3,915
59.4%
Ron Gillham (R)
2,619
39.7%
Write-in
61
0.9%
Total
6,565

House District 8

Republican Bill Elam pulls ahead by 285 votes with all 11 precincts reporting. John Hillyer, another Republican, has 47.4% of the vote.

Bill Elam (R)
3,720
51.3%
John Hillyer (R)
3,435
47.4%
Write-in
102
1.4%
Total
7,257

Senate District D

With all precincts reporting, incumbent Republican State Senate candidate Jesse Bjorkman has received 7,218, or 47.8% of the vote. Republican Ben Carpenter, who is the House District 8 Representative, falls behind by more than 6 percentage points. Tina Wegener, a Democrat, takes about 11% of the vote.

Jesse Bjorkman (R)
7,218
47.8%
Ben Carpenter (R)
6,209
41.1%
Tina Wegener (D)
1,629
10.8%
Write-in
36
0.2%
Total
15,092
Elections
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep
Ashlyn O'Hara - KDLL
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara - KDLL
Related Content