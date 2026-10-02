Zumba w/ Katie Jo (age 14+)

We are so excited to have Katie Jo at the SPARC teaching a HIGH INTENSITY Zumba class Mondays & Thursdays from 5:45-6:45pm. This class is available to adults & high schoolers (14+) for $7.00 ($4 for SPARC & $3 for instructor). Hope to see you there!

***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you & your child to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***

Zumba is a workout that mixes low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a lot of fun.