Zumba w/ Katie Jo (age 14+)

We are so excited to have Katie Jo at the SPARC teaching a HIGH INTENSITY Zumba class Mondays & Thursdays from 5:30-6:30pm (in September '26).

Zumba is a workout that mixes low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a lot of fun.

***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you & your child to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***