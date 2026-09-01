Zumba w/ Katie Jo (age 14+)
Zumba w/ Katie Jo (age 14+)
We are so excited to have Katie Jo at the SPARC teaching a HIGH INTENSITY Zumba class Mondays & Thursdays from 5:30-6:30pm (in September '26).
Zumba is a workout that mixes low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a lot of fun.
***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you & your child to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***
SPARC
$7.00
Every week through Sep 24, 2026.
Thursday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Thursday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
SPARC
600 Sterling HighwayHomer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com