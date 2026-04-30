Zumba w/ Gretchen (age 14+)

We are so excited to have Gretchen McCullough teaching Zumba on Sundays from 5:30-6:30pm. This class is available to adults & high schoolers (14+). The price is $7.00 ($4 to SPARC & $3 instructor fee). Hope to see you there!

Woohoo! Gretchen is back in town starting 5/3! Falcom will also be helping her teach for a while too!

***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***

Zumba is a workout that mixes low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a lot of fun.