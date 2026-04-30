Zumba w/ Gretchen (age 14+)
Zumba w/ Gretchen (age 14+)
We are so excited to have Gretchen McCullough teaching Zumba on Sundays from 5:30-6:30pm. This class is available to adults & high schoolers (14+). The price is $7.00 ($4 to SPARC & $3 instructor fee). Hope to see you there!
Woohoo! Gretchen is back in town starting 5/3! Falcom will also be helping her teach for a while too!
***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***
Zumba is a workout that mixes low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a lot of fun.
SPARC
$7.00
Every week through Aug 30, 2026.
Sunday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Sunday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
SPARC
600 Sterling HighwayHomer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com