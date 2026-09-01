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Zumba w/ Gretchen (age 14+)

Zumba w/ Gretchen (age 14+)

We are so excited to have Gretchen McCullough teaching Zumba on Sundays from 5:30-6:30pm. This class is available to adults & high schoolers (14+). The price is $7.00 ($4 to SPARC & $3 instructor fee).

*Be aware - there will be classes CXL'D in October - check schedule prior*

Zumba is a workout that mixes low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a lot of fun.

***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***

SPARC
$7.00
Every week through Dec 27, 2026.
Sunday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM

Event Supported By

SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
sparchomer.org
SPARC
600 Sterling Highway
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com
http://sparcopen.org