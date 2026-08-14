Wild Shore New Music Concert

Bunnell Street Arts Center welcomes Wild Shore New Music as Artists in Residence from September 20-25. Wild Shore’s 13th Alaska festival tour features songwriter Quinn Christopherson and filmmaker Michael Walsh with a 7:30pm concert on Friday, September 25. Doors open with refreshments at 6:30 and will be followed by an artist talk. Wild Shore New Music will make a school visit during their artist residency at Paul Banks Elementary School.

Wild Shore New Music’s thirteenth season foregrounds Indigenous and Alaskan voices through interdisciplinary collaboration, improvisational practice, and chamber music as a site of cultural dialogue. The mainstage program presents a multidisciplinary work in three parts. The first part centers on Ahtna Athabascan and Iñupiaq songwriter Quinn Christopherson, winner of NPR’s 2019 Tiny Desk Contest. Christopherson reimagines his songs for chamber ensemble and co-creates a new work with Wild Shore’s ensemble. The second part pairs live music with experimental films by Alaskan filmmaker Michael Walsh, including Braking Breath (35mm silent color film) and a re-edited mashup of rescued 1970s 16mm educational films from the Alaskan school district, recontextualized into 21st-century motifs. Wild Shore has commissioned composer Matt Evan to reimagine his work Still Live to accompany Braking Breath. The final part brings together all of Wild Shore’s artists for the early stages of a larger work-in-progress, combining film, composition, and improvisation. It features a birch-wood violin made by Christopherson’s great-grandfather, Frank Hobson, known as “The Eskimo Violin Maker.”The 2026 tour expands to six Alaskan communities: Homer, Kenai, Anchorage, Talkeetna, Fairbanks, and Nenana, an Alaska Native village. A Brooklyn concert is also planned for Spring 2027.