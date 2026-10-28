Turkey Trot 5K Community Fun Run/Walk
Turkey Trot 5K Community Fun Run/Walk
Join us for KBRC’s annual Turkey Trot that starts at Homer High and follows the East Road bike path in an out and back 5K non-competitive run/walk course. This event is free but participants are encouraged to bring two non-perishable food items for donation to the Homer Food Pantry and there is a door prize drawing for those making a donation. Studded running shoes encouraged due to icy conditions on the bike path!
Homer High School Commons
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Running Club
info@kachemakbayrunningclub.org
Homer High School Commons