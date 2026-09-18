The Saturday Lunch Fundraiser
The Saturday Lunch Fundraiser
This is a fundraiser to provide snacks for students K-5 th grade each weekend, as well as grades 6-12 receiving food on a as needed basis.
We will have a live and silent auction .
A dinner is provided for a suggested price of $10.
Ninilchik Community center
$10 suggested price for dinner
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Saturday Lunch program
9072405212
lindaup2007@gmail.com
Ninilchik Community center
Kingsley roadNinilchik , Alaska 99639
9072405212
lindaup2007@gmail.com