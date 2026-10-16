THE MEL BROOKS MUSICAL

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Book by MEL BROOKS and THOMAS MEEHAN

Music and Lyrics by MEL BROOKS

Original Direction & Choreography by Susan Stroman

“It's alive! The electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches.” If you are hoping for a gothic adaptation of Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’...this is probably not going to jiggle your jollies. However, if you are craving a musical adaptation of Mel Brooke’s cult-classic ‘Young Frankenstein’ (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) then consider yourself satisfied! Pier One Theatre actors and a live orchestra are gonna knock your socks off! Witty, wild, somewhat bawdy, and full of harmonious charm!

RATED PG-13

Directed by Jennifer Norton

Music Direction by Eric Simondsen

Choreography by Maura Gibson

OCTOBER 9 at 7:00 PM

OCTOBER 10 at 7:00 PM

OCTOBER 11 at 3:00 PM

DARK WEEKEND IN BETWEEN!

OCTOBER 23 at 7:00 PM

OCTOBER 24 at 7:00 PM

OCTOBER 25 at 3:00 PM

HOMER HIGH SCHOOL, MARINER THEATRE

600 E FAIRVIEW AVE. HOMER, AK 99603

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com