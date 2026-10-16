The Mel Brooks Musical 'Young Frankenstein'
The Mel Brooks Musical 'Young Frankenstein'
THE MEL BROOKS MUSICAL
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
Book by MEL BROOKS and THOMAS MEEHAN
Music and Lyrics by MEL BROOKS
Original Direction & Choreography by Susan Stroman
“It's alive! The electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches.” If you are hoping for a gothic adaptation of Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’...this is probably not going to jiggle your jollies. However, if you are craving a musical adaptation of Mel Brooke’s cult-classic ‘Young Frankenstein’ (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) then consider yourself satisfied! Pier One Theatre actors and a live orchestra are gonna knock your socks off! Witty, wild, somewhat bawdy, and full of harmonious charm!
RATED PG-13
Directed by Jennifer Norton
Music Direction by Eric Simondsen
Choreography by Maura Gibson
OCTOBER 9 at 7:00 PM
OCTOBER 10 at 7:00 PM
OCTOBER 11 at 3:00 PM
DARK WEEKEND IN BETWEEN!
OCTOBER 23 at 7:00 PM
OCTOBER 24 at 7:00 PM
OCTOBER 25 at 3:00 PM
HOMER HIGH SCHOOL, MARINER THEATRE
600 E FAIRVIEW AVE. HOMER, AK 99603
Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com