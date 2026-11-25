The Giving Tree

'Tis the Season...to Share Your Love of Books

Friends of the Homer Public Library and the Homer Bookstore are hosting our annual Book Giving Tree this holiday season in support of the Homer Public Library's collection. The Giving Tree will be on display beginning Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Do you want to purchase a book that is special to you? Stop by the Giving Tree in the library's front entrance and choose a book title tag(s) that you'd like to see available at the library. There are a wide variety of genre choices and appealing books for all ages.

Not sure which book title to choose, but want to give to the library? Select a gift certificate tag and give any amount starting at $5.

There are a couple of ways to make your purchase:

1. Take the book tag to the Homer Bookstore and make your purchase there.

2. Call the Homer Bookstore at (907) 235-7496 and pay over the phone.

Thanks for supporting the library through your book purchases and donations!