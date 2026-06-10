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The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Music & Lyrics by William Finn, Book by Rachel Sheinkin, Conceived by Rebecca Feldman
Directed by Finnley Stineff & Kjirsten Swanson

Performances: Thursday - Sunday, June 11 - 21 at 7:30PM

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An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

Rated PG13

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Pier One Theatre
$10 - $25
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pier One Theatre
9072262287
jennifer@pieronetheatre.org
Pier One Theatre, Inc.
Pier One Theatre
3858 Homer Spit Rd
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 226-2287
https://pieronetheatre.org/