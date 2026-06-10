25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Music & Lyrics by William Finn, Book by Rachel Sheinkin, Conceived by Rebecca Feldman

Directed by Finnley Stineff & Kjirsten Swanson

Performances: Thursday - Sunday, June 11 - 21 at 7:30PM

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An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

Rated PG13

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com