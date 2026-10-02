Teen Night (Free for 7th-12th graders)
Teen Night (Free for 7th-12th graders)
We're SO EXCITED to be able to continue our Teen Nights at the SPARC every Friday from 8-10:30pm. This is a FREE night for our Homer teens (7th-12th grade) to hang out in a safe, drug-free environment. Kids have access to all our equipment. Pizza & drinks will be provided.
***PLEASE bring clean indoor shoes to change into in the entry area. And all minors must have a liability waiver on file signed by parent/guardian. Go to sparchomer.org/mb_account/ to register your child.***
SPARC
Every week through Apr 30, 2027.
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
SPARC
600 Sterling HighwayHomer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com