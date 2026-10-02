Teen Night (Free for 7th-12th graders)

We're SO EXCITED to be able to continue our Teen Nights at the SPARC every Friday from 8-10:30pm. This is a FREE night for our Homer teens (7th-12th grade) to hang out in a safe, drug-free environment. Kids have access to all our equipment. Pizza & drinks will be provided.

***PLEASE bring clean indoor shoes to change into in the entry area. And all minors must have a liability waiver on file signed by parent/guardian. Go to sparchomer.org/mb_account/ to register your child.***