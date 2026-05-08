Spring Book and Plant Sale for Everyone
Spring Book and Plant Sale for Everyone
Spring Book & Plant Sale - FHL Members Only Pre-Sale
Friday, May 8, 2026
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Get first pick of the lot! If you're not already a member, you can join at the door!
Or sign up online at: https://friendshomerlibrary.org/joinus
The Spring Book and Plant Sale continues for everyone on
Saturday, May 9, 2026
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Homer Public Library
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us