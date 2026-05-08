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Spring Book and Plant Sale for Everyone

Spring Book and Plant Sale for Everyone

Spring Book & Plant Sale - FHL Members Only Pre-Sale
Friday, May 8, 2026
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Get first pick of the lot! If you're not already a member, you can join at the door!
Or sign up online at: https://friendshomerlibrary.org/joinus

The Spring Book and Plant Sale continues for everyone on
Saturday, May 9, 2026
10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Homer Public Library
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
friendsofthehomerpubliclibrary.wildapricot.org/
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library