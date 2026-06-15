Spit Run 10K and Cosmic Hamlet Half Marathon

The 50th annual Annual Homer Spit Run, which consists of the 10k to the Bay, Cosmic Hamlet Half Marathon, and the 1 Mile Youth (Kids and Family) Run, will be held on Saturday, June 27th. Registration is open online for both timed races at https://kachemakbayrunningclub.org, and these races benefit local youth running programs.

The USATF-certified 10K to the Bay is a point-to-point course that starts at Homer High School and continues to the end of The Spit. Runners start at 10:00 am. There is also an untimed walkers division for this race, and walkers can start anytime after 9:00 am. Registration for both is $35 in advance, and there’s an extra $5 fee for runners registering the morning of.

The Cosmic Hamlet Half Marathon is an out-and-back course that starts at Land’s End, goes up towards Beluga Lake, and returns to Land’s End. This race starts at 9:00 am, and day-of bib pick up is at Homer High School. Registration is $45 in advance, and there’s an extra $5 fee for registering the morning of. Advance bib pick up for this race and the 10K will be held at Grace Ridge Brewing on June 26 from 5:30 - 7:30pm.

The 1 mile youth run, now in its second year, is free to kids and their family members. Runners will start and end at Land’s End right after the conclusion of the 10K race. No advance registration is required.

