The American Cancer Society Polar Bear Jump returns to Resurrection Bay on Saturday, January 16th, 2027.

Each year, participants in creative costumes enter the waters of Seward’s Small Boat Harbor, helping to support cancer research and patient programs across Alaska. Each jumper must be 18+ and raise at least $1,000 in order to take the bold and cold leap into the icy waters.

The Seward Chamber of Commerce will be organizing fundraising events, including a live and silent auction at Tony’s Bar, with proceeds benefiting Katie’s Handprint, an Alaska nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families facing childhood cancer. Funds raised through the auction and all other community fundraiser events will support the organization’s Kenai Peninsula Fund, established to help families in our local communities.

Other events include a festive jumper parade and a fireworks display during the weekend of the Polar Bear Jump. Additional community fundraising efforts will take place including a steak night at the American Legion Post #5 and the annual Polar Bear Carnival at the Seward Community Center organized by Seward Sports & Recreation. More weekend events to be announced in the coming weeks.

Further information about the event and jumper registration can be found at sewardpolarbearjump.com.

Socials for the Event:

On Facebook: Event page: Alaska Polar Bear Jump

2027 Facebook event: 2027 Seward Polar Bear Jump

Seward Chamber of Commerce (for additional fundraising and festivities updates):

Facebook: Seward Chamber of Commerce

Instagram: @Sewardchamber

