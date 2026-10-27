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Seward Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

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Seward Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

The Kenai Crewsers are bringing the Seward Holiday Arts & Craft Fair back to the new Cruise Ship Terminal! The official shopping hours will be Friday, December 4, from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm and Saturday, December 5, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.
✨Vendor booths are still available✨

Seward Cruise Ship Terminal
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Kenai Crewsers Rowing Club
sewardcraftfair@gmail.com
kenaicrewsers.org
Seward Cruise Ship Terminal
913 Port Ave
Seward, Alaska 99664
sewardcraftfair@gmail.com
https://facebook.com/events/s/seward-holiday-arts-craft-fair/1147588977794299/