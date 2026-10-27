Seward Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair
Seward Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair
The Kenai Crewsers are bringing the Seward Holiday Arts & Craft Fair back to the new Cruise Ship Terminal! The official shopping hours will be Friday, December 4, from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm and Saturday, December 5, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.
✨Vendor booths are still available✨
Seward Cruise Ship Terminal
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kenai Crewsers Rowing Club
sewardcraftfair@gmail.com
Seward Cruise Ship Terminal
913 Port AveSeward, Alaska 99664
sewardcraftfair@gmail.com